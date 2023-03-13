Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.03. 1,536,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,175. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,275,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

