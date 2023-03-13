SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of SVRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

