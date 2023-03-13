SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,050.0 days.

SBM Offshore Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SBFFF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

