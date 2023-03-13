SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,050.0 days.
SBM Offshore Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of SBFFF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.
