Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($153.19) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU opened at €152.32 ($162.04) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($81.21). The company’s 50-day moving average is €148.89 and its 200 day moving average is €135.94.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

