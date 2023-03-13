Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.97 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $5,539.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00181972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00082867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00050009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00524095 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,935.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

