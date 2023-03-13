Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.15 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and $8,095.64 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00524095 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,935.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

