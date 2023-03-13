Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Down 19.6% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $99.99 million and $3.02 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

