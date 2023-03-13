Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sekisui House Trading Down 2.4 %

SKHSY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 16,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,556. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

