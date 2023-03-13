Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $21.60.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
