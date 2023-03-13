Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

