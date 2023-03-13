Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.
Semtech Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 786,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
