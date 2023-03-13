Semtech’s (SMTC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

SMTC stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,753. Semtech has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

