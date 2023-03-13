Semtech’s (SMTC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,753. Semtech has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.