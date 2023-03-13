Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. 28,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,009. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. This is a positive change from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

