Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Cut by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $26,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

