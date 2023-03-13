Shentu (CTK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.56 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00416288 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.75 or 0.28145383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,310,411 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

