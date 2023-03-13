Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 2.0 %

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a twelve month high of €105.25 ($111.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

