Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.96) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 840 ($10.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.52) to GBX 780 ($9.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

HSBA traded down GBX 24.40 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 568.20 ($6.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,935,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,812,459. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 600.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.16. The stock has a market cap of £113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 963.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

