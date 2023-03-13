Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 37.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.37 on Monday. 151,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.