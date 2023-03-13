Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 37.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.37 on Monday. 151,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.