Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Declines By 26.0%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
ARTL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.30. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
