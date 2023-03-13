Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Declines By 15.6%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Avinger
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Avinger Price Performance
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.