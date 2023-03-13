Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Declines By 15.6%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avinger Price Performance

About Avinger

Shares of Avinger stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading on Monday. 38,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

