Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Declines By 53.7%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 162,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTOG remained flat at $0.25 on Monday. 161,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

