Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Drops By 50.0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 650,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Borqs Technologies Trading Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ:BRQS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Borqs Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 942.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

