Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Drops By 13.6%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.73. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.