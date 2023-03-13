Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Decreases By 53.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $103,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 47,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,778. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

