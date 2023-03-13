Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expands By 26.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 845,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BFAM stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 539,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
