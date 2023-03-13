Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expands By 26.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 845,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 539,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.