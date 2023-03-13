Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Expands By 57.1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of BTVCY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $23.01.
Britvic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
Featured Stories
