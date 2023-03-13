Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declines By 21.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPPGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BPYPP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. 13,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,982. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

