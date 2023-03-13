Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 46.7%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Price Performance

About BSQUARE

BSQR stock remained flat at $1.12 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 86,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.