Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Declines By 12.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

CFWFF remained flat at $3.56 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

