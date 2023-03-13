Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 54.5%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,445. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.