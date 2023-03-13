Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Rises By 268.8%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Price Performance
DAIPF stock remained flat at C$32.31 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.31. Daihen has a fifty-two week low of C$28.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daihen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,100.00 price target for the company.
