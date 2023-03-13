Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 44.5%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,650. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $94.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

