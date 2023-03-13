Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 76.0%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GRID traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.22. 154,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,400. The stock has a market cap of $694.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $97.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 34.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

