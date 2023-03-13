Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Expands By 115.1%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 175,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.