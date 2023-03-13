Short Interest in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Rises By 82.2%

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Get Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.