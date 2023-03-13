Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 31.9%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 113,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 239,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. 63,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,480. The company has a market cap of $274.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.