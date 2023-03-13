Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rises By 92.8%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. 380,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,544. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,697,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 110,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $2,125,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,571,451 shares of company stock worth $3,229,101 and have sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates.

Further Reading

