Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rises By 92.8%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GLYC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. 380,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,544. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
