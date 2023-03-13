Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expands By 22.6%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

About Lyra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $62.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.39.

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Stories

