Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Drops By 17.1%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %

Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,578. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

