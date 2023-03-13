Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Drops By 17.1%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %
Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,578. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.
About Meihua International Medical Technologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.