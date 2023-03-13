Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Declines By 16.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRRDF opened at C$0.34 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Meridian Mining UK Societas to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.