Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Increases By 18.4%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NPK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.69. 51,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,769. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $520.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

