Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Grows By 18.0%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.6 days.

New Hope Trading Down 4.7 %

New Hope stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. New Hope has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.84.

New Hope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

