Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Grows By 18.0%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.6 days.
New Hope Trading Down 4.7 %
New Hope stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. New Hope has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.84.
New Hope Company Profile
