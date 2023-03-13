Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases By 87.5%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,158,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,077 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 44.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.57 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 359,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,308. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.