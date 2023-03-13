Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 73.6%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

