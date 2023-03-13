Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 73.6%

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.