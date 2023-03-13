Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Increases By 71.5%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.6 days.
Pennon Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PEGRF remained flat at $10.32 during midday trading on Monday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.
Pennon Group Company Profile
