Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Increases By 71.5%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.6 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PEGRF remained flat at $10.32 during midday trading on Monday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

