Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Grows By 76.9%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $4,287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

PlayAGS Company Profile

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 661,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

