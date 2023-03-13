Short Interest in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Decreases By 16.6%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Potbelly Trading Down 4.6 %

Potbelly stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

