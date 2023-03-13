Short Interest in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Decreases By 16.6%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Potbelly Trading Down 4.6 %
Potbelly stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potbelly (PBPB)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.