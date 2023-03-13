Short Interest in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Increases By 83.0%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUBY remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 644,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.51. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Rubius Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 232.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

