Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rises By 28.2%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 2,167,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

