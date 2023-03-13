Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Drops By 18.2%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNLAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.24. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.
Sino Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Land (SNLAY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.