Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Drops By 18.2%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SNLAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.24. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

