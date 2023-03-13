Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Rises By 93.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 273,747 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.16. 18,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOHO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

